Community's lifesaving bleed control kit used to help gunshot victim in Great Wyrley

A man in his 20s was found with a wound to his back on Monday evening on Field Lane. Quick thinking residents got the bleed control kit from the Police Station House Wall and gave him emergency care until the ambulance arrived. Paramedics then transferred him to hospital and Staffordshire Police confirmed his injuries were described as 'serious'.

The Lynne Baird Foundation Bleed Control Kit was installed last June by Great Wyrley & Cheslyn Hay Community Group.

Chairman Lee Murphy said: "We can confirm one of our bleed kits were used last night. We have no more information yet.

"We will be fundraising to put more kits around the village as these are so vital as we have seen."

Kelly Addiss, who has organised the installation of bleed control kits throughout the Black Country, was pleased the kit was used.

She said: "It was brilliant the kid who was shot last night in Great Wyrley had access to a bleed kit and trauma care was delivered."

She added: "Well done to Lee and Sarah from the community who got these kits out there. Lee enquired about these and fundraised until they got enough money to fund two in Cheslyn Hay and Great Wyrley."

Dr Lynne Baird MBE campaigns tirelessly for public access bleed kits to be available all public places since the horrific murder of her beloved son Daniel Baird in 2017. Daniel was horrifically murdered on a night out in Digbeth, Birmingham in July 2017.

Daniel died within minutes from a catastrophic bleed, Lynne learnt there was no such thing as a bleed control kit available for public use and the foundation was born as she began researching bleed control and how a catastrophic bleed could of easily been prevented with the simple pieces of trauma dressings.

The kits are now worldwide with over 15,000 available to public in towns all over UK. They have been used several times this year already in the Black Country including Bloxwich and Bilston. They are used in cases of serious traumatic injury including stabbings, road traffic collisions and anything else that involves patients at risk of significant blood loss.

They contain several items including a trauma dressing designed to control moderate bleeding, a haemostatic gauze dressing designed to control a moderate to very severe haemorrhage, a chest seal dressing for emergency management of penetrating chest wounds, a tourniquet, gloves and scissors.

Lynne said: "It is always good to hear that our bleed control kit was available to assist in a traumatic incident. Well done Lee, the local community and West Midlands Ambulance Service."

Anyone with information concerning the shooting should call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 599 of 5 August, or use Live Chat.