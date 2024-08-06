Man left seriously injured with gunshot wound in Great Wyrley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Armed officers from Staffordshire Police and a crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Field Lane in Great Wyrley on Monday evening after reports of a gunshot being heard.

They discovered a man in his 20s with a wound to his back which they said was consistent with a gunshot and he was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be serious.

Detectives from the force have now begun an investigation into the incident, reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

It said that it believed four people who left in a black car to be responsible and asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information after a man suffered a suspected gunshot wound in Great Wyrley.

"At 8.25pm last night (Monday 5 August), we were called to Field Lane after someone heard a suspected gunshot.

"Armed officers went to the scene and found an injured man, in his 20s. He had a wound to his back consistent with a gunshot.

"He was taken to hospital by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service. His injuries are thought to be serious at this time.

The incident took place at a house on Field Lane in Great Wyrley. Photo: Google Street Map

"Detectives have been investigating what happened, reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

We believe four suspects left the area in a black car after it happened.

"Officers are patrolling the area and providing extra reassurance to local residents while we continue to progress our enquiries.

"If you’ve got any information that can help us, particularly CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, please get in touch. Call 101, quoting incident 599 of 5 August, or use Live Chat on our website.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.31pm to reports of a shooting on Wardles Lane in Great Wyrley in Walsall.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a man with serious injuries.

"He received advanced trauma care at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”