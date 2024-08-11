Police arrest Walsall attempted murder suspect at Birmingham Airport following armed disorder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Four men were taken to hospital with injuries following reports of fighting and a gun being fired at a car in Reedswood Lane, Birchills, at around 11.50pm on July 31.

Mohammed Sajid, aged 37, was detained at Birmingham Airport on Friday before he was due to take a flight out of the country.

He has since been charged with five counts of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Sajid has been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday morning (August 12).

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “Our enquiries into the disorder are continuing and urge anyone with any information to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/720593/24.

“You can also contact us with any images or details here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ24C02-PO1

“Alternatively, ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are.”