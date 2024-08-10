Walsall police recover firearm in connection with fatal shooting of Connor Brookes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers investigating the murder of 20 year-old Connor Brookes in Well Lane, Blakenhall on July 8 have revealed that they have recovered a weapon.

They explained that they have kept Connor's family informed of the latest developments while they continue to appeal for information.

Connor Brookes

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “Taking firearms off our streets that pose a real threat to our communities is part of Operation Target, which sees us take a defiant stance against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud.

“Officers use local intelligence, seize goods, carry out warrants and target offenders as part of Op Target’s ongoing crackdown against serious and organised crime.”

“Our investigation into the murder of Connor Brooks is continuing and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 3637 of 8/7/24.

“If you want to leave information anonymously you can also contact Crimestoppers, the independent charity, on 0800 555 111.”