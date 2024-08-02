Man, 19, charged with murder following fatal shooting in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting an update tonight, the force said it had charged another man over a fatal shooting in Walsall.

Julian Falconer, 19, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm following the death of Connor Brookes in the town last month.

Falconer, from Willenhall, will appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton tomorrow morning, July 3.

Connor Brookes

The force said it is continuing its investigation and has urged anyone with information to contact it via Live Chat on its website, or call 101, quoting log 3637 of 8/7/24.

To leave information anonymously you can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In the update, it said: "We have charged another man over a fatal shooting in Walsall.

"Julian Falconer, 19, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm following the murder of Connor Brookes in the town last month.

"Falconer, from Willenhall will appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton tomorrow morning, August 3.

"We are continuing our investigation and urge anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or call 101, quoting log 3637 of 8/7/24.

"To leave information anonymously you can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."