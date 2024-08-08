'We fully believed her': Sister-in-law of woman accused of trying to snatch baby gives evidence

Safia Ahmadei even took her husband to New Cross Hospital to show him what he thought was their newborn baby but was actually another couple's premature child, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

Ahmadei, 36, is standing trial accused of conspiring to kidnap a baby, which she denies.

The jury previously heard how Ahmadei had been seen befriending a baby's parents and was arrested after nurses raised the alarm. In her car were new baby clothes, a passport and £1,500 in cash.

Ahmadei's sister-in-law told the court the student nurse went to great lengths to keep up the pretence of being pregnant. She said her husband had recently gone through the heartbreaking process of IVF with his other wife, which failed.

Ahmadei proclaimed to him and his family she was expectant with twins, who would be born in December 2023.

"Safia even asked me to feel her bump and feel the babies kicking, but I did not know how it is supposed to feel," her sister-in-law told the court. "She would not allow anyone to visit her in hospital. On January 20 she said she had twins, and even chose the names for them. During the pregnancy she sent pictures to family members, I saw them.

"She returned home but she said the twins had to stay in hospital, she had received cuts and bruises and needed rest. She said she needed to go and give the babies milk twice a day, and said no-one could visit the twins. She said she had to express the milk to give to the children.

"She then said one of the twins had died. This upset my brother a lot as he had not got to see his child before he died."

Then on February 13, when nurses had spotted her taking interest in a Pakistani couple's baby after befriending them, Ahmadei told her husband he could see his surviving twin at the neo-natal unit at New Cross Hospital.

However, she was spotted by nurses acting strangely in the neo-natal unit and her husband's family members began noting how strange it was he could not enter the hospital, the court heard.

The sister-in-law said: "We were informed the next day she had been arrested for trying to kidnap a baby, we thought she was trying to take her own baby. We fully believed she had given birth to twins and one had died. It was very upsetting."

Ahmadei, of Upper Vauxhall, denies conspiring to kidnap a child. The trial continues.