Mother at centre of baby kidnap case 'feared he'd been snatched'

The mother of four took the stand at Wolverhampton Crown Court in the trial of student nurse Safia Ihmadei who is charged with conspiring to kidnap the baby in February this year.

After being born prematurely the baby was being treated at the neo-natal ward with his parents visiting at least twice a day.

However, on February 13, student nurse Ihmadei began "scouting" for a baby to snatch at the neo-natal unit and took an interest in a baby of Pakistani descent on the ward, the court heard.

She then tried to befriend the mother, quizzing her about the child's ethnicity, religion and food regimes and told nurses she was a family friend when she entered the ward alone.

The mother said: "She had spoken to me, about the baby being cold. I thought she was a nurse at first. But then I avoided her, something did not seem right.

"Every night I phone the ward, on this night the nurse told me 'oh your friend is here with blankets for the baby'."