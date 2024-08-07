Student nurse tried to kidnap baby after lying to bigamous husband she had given birth to twins, jury told

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court where Safia Ihmadei is standing trial for conspiring to kidnap a premature baby was told yesterday the 36-year-old had spun a web of lies which had got out of control.

The separated mother of two was in a bigamous marriage with her husband who was struggling to conceive with his first wife and told him she was expecting twins.

Prosecutor Seamran Sidhu outlined the events which led up to Ihmadei being arrested at New Cross Hospital on February 14 and charged with attempted kidnap.

She said: "The police discovered the personal circumstances of the defendant which forms part of the prosecution's case.