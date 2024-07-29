Bleed kits being installed in Cannock Chase

Former council leader Olivia Lyons has called on fellow members of the district authority to support the introduction of the equipment in public places to assist in dealing with incidents involving severe blood loss. such as stabbing or crush injuries.

She first put a motion forward in April, in the wake of the fatal stabbing of Rugeley teenager Harleigh Hepworth in Wolverhampton earlier this year and, on Wednesday, July 24, she was given an update on how the council’s work is progressing.

Last month the motion was considered by cabinet members.

They were told initial discussions with Burntwood First Responders suggested that bleed kits would be located with defibrillators already installed within the district, funded by a private company.

This suggested that whoever took responsibility at each location for the defibrillators would also take on the maintenance of the bleed kit.

Minutes from the meeting added: “The council would also need to ensure that those locations and organisations were happy to maintain the bleed kits going forward.

"However, the council was awaiting a formal response to confirm this.”

Councillor Lyons also told fellow members about the ongoing work by friends of Harleigh to get bleed kits installed in the district.

Locations include Ravenhill Park, where a kit was installed in June and an event took place in memory of the aspiring footballer.

She said: “It really hit home to me, when I sat at the memorial football match with his family, how important the motion is to increase the number of bleed kits.

"They can be the difference between life and death in a whole range of situations that result in catastrophic injury.

“When severe blood loss occurs, such as following a stab or crush injury, a fatality can occur within as little as five minutes.

"As a result, traumatic bleeding tragically takes many lives each year, some of which may have been prevented if a specialist bleed control kit had been accessible whilst awaiting the ambulance service.

“Bleed kits are more advanced than general first aid kits.

"Specialist bleed control kits include tourniquets and pressure bandages to stem catastrophic bleeding, coagulation dressings and equipment to help reduce infection.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the work our First Responders do each and every day and they have said they will fundraise for bleed kits.

"So much work is ongoing in our communities.”

Councillor David Williams, community wellbeing portfolio leader, thanked Councillor Lyons for her motion.

He said: “I would like to congratulate the work to bring about bleed kits.

“Julie Aston and Lisa Wilson have personally funded three bleed kits at Wimblebury, Hawks Green and Five Ways. Norton Canes Parish Council has agreed to fund ongoing maintenance of kits at Norton Canes Community Centre, the Railway Tavern and the One Stop Shop.”

He added that work was also taking place to tackle knife crime. This includes knife crime awareness sessions to prevent incidents.