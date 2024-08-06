Man charged with attempted murder after woman knifed at Walsall property

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The woman, aged in her 50s, was knifed in Highgate Avenue in Walsall on the evening of August 2.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said she remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Patryk Jalocha has now been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and aggravated burglary.

The 24-year-old, of Windsor Road, West Bromwich, was set to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.