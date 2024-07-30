Man charged after shooting in Wednesbury club that left man seriously injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On August 13, a man in his 30s was dropped off at Walsall Manor Hospital by a Mercedes at around 4am with a gunshot wound.

Officers from West Midlands Police were able to trace the location of the shooting to inside MJs Bar on Bridge Street.

MJ's Bridge Street

Shaquille Blake, of Kelsall Croft in Birmingham has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

The 30-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court next month.

MJ's Bar was shut with immediate effect following the shooting which left the man with 'potentially life-changing' injuries.

Detectives who scoured the club’s CCTV footage said it allegedly showed "offenders in attendance inside the venue".