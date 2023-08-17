Wednesbury nightclub at the centre of attempted murder probe has license suspended with immediate effect

A man was shot and seriously injured in the early hours of August 13.

MJ’s Bar on Bridge Street, Wednesbury, has shut with immediate effect, after a man was seriously injured inside the venue in an incident in the early hours of August 13.

The man in his 30s was later dropped off at Walsall Manor Hospital by a Mercedes at around 4am, with gunshot wounds described as "potentially life-changing".

Police traced the car to Edgbaston which had been travelling with a BMW, a search of which revealed a knife and a quantity of drugs. Both cars have been seized for forensic examination.

No arrests have yet been made and the suspension of the pub's licence is pending a full review hearing.

However, West Midlands Police said the bar did not contact the force or West Midlands Ambulance Service and "intended to continue to trade the following day despite a serious incident occurring."

Detectives who scoured the club’s CCTV footage said it allegedly showed "offenders in attendance inside the venue".

Supt Jayne Robson this week urged Sandwell Council to review the club’s licence. In her report, she said: "At 4.07am, on August 13, a male was dropped off at Walsall Manor Hospital with serious injuries.

"At the time, no earlier calls had been made to West Midlands Police reporting a serious incident and no reports made to West Midlands Ambulance Service of any incident.

"Officers have viewed CCTV at the premises and have confirmed MJ’s Bar was open and trading at the time the incident occurred and that it took place at the venue. CCTV has also shown offenders in attendance inside the venue."

Supt Robson added in her summary: "Given the severity of the incident itself, the lack of a call from the venue or its staff to police or the ambulance service, and the intention to continue to trade the following day despite a serious incident occurring, we have significant concerns about the continued operation of the premises and respectfully request the suspension of its licence with immediate effect."

Sandwell Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the decision to suspend the bar’s licence was made on Wednesday (August 16).