Inquest for Walsall murder victim told of cause of death

The inquest for Connor Brookes, of Hunter Crescent, Harden, was opened and adjourned at the Black Country Coroner's Court on Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old scrap metal dealer was fatally shot as he sat in a transit van, in Well Lane, in the Blakenall area on July 8.

Connor Brookes

Deputy coroner Mrs Joanne Lees told the hearing, held in Oldbury, that the provisional cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.