Inquest opens into death of paramedic found dead alongside student in Hednesford

The bodies of 24-year-old West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic Daniel Duffield and 22-year-old South Wales student Laura Evans were found in a property on Alpine Drive last month.

Their deaths sparked a murder investigation by Staffordshire Police, but investigating officers have since said they 'are not looking for anyone else' in connection with the deaths.

The inquest into the death of Ms Evans opened on Wednesday and Daniel Duffield's inquest opened this morning at Staffordshire Coroners Court.

The coroner's clerk said: "He was identified by his father, the cause of death has not been ascertained and I formerly open and adjourn for a full inquest to take place. With an unknown cause of death, by law a full inquest must take place. I anticipate the inquest will take place in the next six months after I receive further reports in relation to this matter.

"That concludes the opening of this inquest."

Paramedic Mr Duffield starred in Channel 4 programme 999: On the Front Line, a show which follows ambulance crews as they respond to emergency calls. He appeared with friend and colleague, Ellie Johnson.

The family of Ms Evans shared a moving tribute to a "special daughter and sister": "On June 25 we tragically, prematurely and unnecessarily had our beautiful daughter Lauren taken from us at the tender age of 22.

"Lauren was truly beautiful inside and out and will forever be in our memories. She was adored by her parents, younger sister, grandparents, family and friends because she was a gorgeous, soft natured, sweet girl whose smile would brighten even the darkest of days."