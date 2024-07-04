'Lauren was truly beautiful inside and out' - Heartfelt tribute released by family of Lauren Evans

Lauren Evans, aged 22, from Bridgend, South Wales, was found inside a house on Alpine Drive, on June 25 alongside West Midlands Ambulance Service worker Daniel Duffield, aged 24.

In a moving tribute to a ‘special daughter and sister’, Lauren’s family, stated: "On June 25 we tragically, prematurely and unnecessarily had our beautiful daughter Lauren taken from us at the tender age of 22.

The scene in Alpine Drive, Hednesford, where her body was discovered.

Daniel Duffield

"Lauren was truly beautiful inside and out and will forever be in our memories. She was adored by her parents, younger sister, grandparents, family and friends because she was a gorgeous, soft natured, sweet girl whose smile would brighten even the darkest of days.