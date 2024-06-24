Timeline of tragedy: The latest victims of knife crime slain in the West Midlands

The 19-year-old, from the Caribbean island Anguilla, was stabbed to death while passing time in Wolverhampton’s Stowlawn Playing Fields off Laburnum Road near Bilston on November 13 last year.

The two 12-year-olds convicted of murdering him with a machete will be sentenced at a rescheduled hearing on September 27 at Nottingham Crown Court where the trial was held, due to the defendants being at secure units outside the West Midlands.

Just last Friday Mohammed Osman Khan, 45, died after being stabbed in Dudley. Annib Khan has since been charged with murdering Mr Khan and Zayn Khan with affray relating to the same incident. Both men were due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on Monday.

Terrell Marshall-Williams, 16, was found with eight stab wounds in a flat, in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, on September 18 last year. His killers Omari Lauder, 24, of Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston, and Mpho Obi, 22, of Strathfield Walk also in Merry Hill, will be sentenced next week.