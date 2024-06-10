Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Grafton Road, Oldbury at 2.30pm on Sunday, after receiving reports of a gun going off.

On arrival, officers launched an investigation, immediately closing the road for a number of hours, and diverting traffic from the route.

West Midlands Police has confirmed that two people, aged 34 and 35, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms.

A spokesperson said: "We’ve arrested two men in connection with a firearm being discharged in the Oldbury area yesterday (9 June).

"We were called to Grafton Road at 2.30pm following reports that shots had been fired. Two men, aged 34 and 35, have been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms. They are currently in custody for questioning."

Police have said that while no one was injured in the incident, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, asking anyone with information to get in touch with them immediately.

The group added: "We have not received reports of any injuries linked to the offence but our enquiries are continuing.

"We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to contact us via 101 or Live Chat on our website, quoting log 2189 of 9 June."