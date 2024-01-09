Two teenagers appear in court charged with murder of Wolverhampton father-of-seven

Jonathan Williams, 19, and a 16-year-old male who can't be named for legal reasons, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with murder and possession of a firearm. The 16-year-old was also charged with possessing a bladed article.

Father-of-seven Mr Harrison, 46, was found seriously injured at a house on Dunstall Hill at around 12.50pm on December 30. A post-mortem later revealed that he had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Williams and his co-defendant were arrested in Wolverhampton over the weekend.

The case has been sent to Wolverhampton Crown Court where Williams and the 16-year-old will appear on Wednesday.

A woman was previously charged with the murder.

Kerry Francis, 42, of Foxglove Way, Wombourne, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court last week.

She was remanded in custody until January 31, when she will again appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing.