Two dealers jailed for supply of class A drugs as police disrupt County Lines network

Abbas Iqbal, aged 29, and Hassan Rahman, aged 21, have been jailed for their roles in the class A drug supply line, known as the "Max" line, which operated this summer.

Iqbal, who was described as being "at the heart" of the drugs chain, was caught by police after "extensive" phone enquiries.

Officers discovered he had changed mobile phones in an attempt to avoid being traced back to deals and associates.

Iqbal was however tracked down and arrested in Great Barr in July.

Upon searching his home, police found "extensive" recent renovations, despite him having claimed he was unemployed.

More than £30,000 in cash was also unearthed from the property.

Iqbal was then linked to an apartment in Digbeth, Birmingham, where police found an associate, Hassan Rahman, inside upon executing a warrant.

Hassan Rahman was jailed for four years and 10 months

Drugs and equipment used in the preparation process were discovered, along with a variety of mobile phones linking him to the supply line.

Iqbal of Raeburn Road, Great Barr, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and was jailed for 11 years at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

Rahman, aged 21, of Frederick Road, Edgbaston, admitted the same offence and was jailed for four years and 10 months.