Unknown substance sprayed in faces of security workers at West Bromwich shopping centre

By Eleanor Lawson

Two security workers were sprayed with an unknown substance at a shopping centre in West Bromwich.

The incident occurred in Kings Square, West Bromwich. Photo: Google Street View.
Police were called to the Kings Square shopping centre, near the town's bus station, after receiving reports of a substance being sprayed in the faces of two men on Sunday morning.

The two men did not wish to attend hospital and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a substance was sprayed in the face of two security workers at Kings Square, West Bromwich, just before 11.10am yesterday.

"It's unknown what it was at this stage, but the men did not want to attend hospital.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 1399 of 22/10/23."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

