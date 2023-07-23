Notification Settings

Driver tasered after stolen van crashes into 'innocent member of the public' during police chase

By Eleanor Lawson

A stolen van "crashed into a member of the public" during a police pursuit yesterday (July 22), resulting in the driver being tasered and arrested.

Police say the stolen van crashed into an "innocent member of the public". Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit.
Staffordshire Police's Roads Policing Unit spotted the stolen Ford Transit leaving Lichfield on Saturday, which failed to stop for officers in Brownhills.

This led to a "short pursuit" by police which led to the van crashing into "an innocent member of the public".

Officers then chased the driver on foot over gardens before he was tasered and arrested.

A second male was found close by hiding in a property and was also arrested for numerous offences.

The police unit said the vehicle had a large IBC storage container in the back which was full of stolen fuel after a recent bilking spree across the region.

Stolen fuel from a recent bilking spree was stored in the back of the van. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit.

The team posted about the incident on Twitter and said: "Thank you to the public for their assistance."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

