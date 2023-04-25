Wolverhampton shooting is third attack in less than four weeks

Footage captured the moment shots were fired in Whitmore Reans

One woman was taken to hospital with a wound to her leg, but there were no further injuries.

Police were called to a venue on Bitterne Drive, Whitmore Reans, in the early hours of Sunday morning. An eye witness filmed the attack on his phone from a nearby block of flats.

A commotion can be heard, followed by an extended firing of shots as people flee the scene.

A window was damaged at an address in nearby Evans Street, Wolverhampton, but there was otherwise no other impact from attack.

It has been reported the shooting took place outside a benefit night that was being held for Akeem Francis-Kerr, who was murdered in a stabbing at a nightclub in Walsall on March 11.

The latest incident comes less than a fortnight after shots were fired between two cars in a residential area of Upper Villiers Street, Wolverhampton.

Last month, residents were left shocked after shots were fired into the back of a car outside Wolverhampton College in the city’s Paget Road. A man in his 20s suffered gunshot wounds in the ‘targeted’ attack but escaped with injuries that were not life threatening.