Wolverhampton shooting is third attack in less than four weeks

Whitmore ReansCrimePublished:

A shooting in Wolverhampton which left a woman injured is the latest in an alarming escalation of violence involving firearms in the region – and the third attack in less than four weeks.

Footage captured the moment shots were fired in Whitmore Reans

Shocking footage captured the moment as a crowd fled a gunman who appeared to fire at least seven times.

One woman was taken to hospital with a wound to her leg, but there were no further injuries.

Police were called to a venue on Bitterne Drive, Whitmore Reans, in the early hours of Sunday morning. An eye witness filmed the attack on his phone from a nearby block of flats.

A commotion can be heard, followed by an extended firing of shots as people flee the scene.

A window was damaged at an address in nearby Evans Street, Wolverhampton, but there was otherwise no other impact from attack.

It has been reported the shooting took place outside a benefit night that was being held for Akeem Francis-Kerr, who was murdered in a stabbing at a nightclub in Walsall on March 11.

The latest incident comes less than a fortnight after shots were fired between two cars in a residential area of Upper Villiers Street, Wolverhampton.

Last month, residents were left shocked after shots were fired into the back of a car outside Wolverhampton College in the city’s Paget Road. A man in his 20s suffered gunshot wounds in the ‘targeted’ attack but escaped with injuries that were not life threatening.

West Midlands Police are appealing for information about the latest shooting in the city.

