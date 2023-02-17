Notification Settings

Another teen charged over Bailey Atkinson murder in Walsall as number accused rises to nine

By Eleanor Lawson

A ninth person has been charged with the murder of Bailey Atkinson.

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall
The 20-year-old, from Bloxwich, died after being attacked in the town centre in the early hours of January 28.

A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named because of their age, will appear before Wolverhampton magistrates today after becoming the ninth person charged with murder.

Bailey’s family have been updated with this latest development as officers continue to support them.

Eight others have also been charged with murder.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We continue to stress there are legal orders in place around the identities of those charged and it's paramount that their names are not discussed on social media as it is a contempt of court.

"We continue to offer reassurance to the public by increasing patrols in the area.

"We are continuing these patrols to show to the public that we are working hard to make our streets safe and reduce the fear of crime.

"Anyone with information to assist our ongoing enquiries can contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 225 of 28 January.

"Alternatively speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

