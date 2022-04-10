Cradley shooting: Mum fears boy, 17, may not walk again

The scene of the shooting in Cradley. Photo: SnapperSK.

The latest in a string of violent attacks in the region has left 17-year-old Connor Harper in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Connor was shot three times at around 7.30pm on Friday at Homer Hill Park on Homer Hill Road in Cradley, with the attackers believed to be in a car with blacked out windows.

The teenager, from Rowley Regis was taken to hospital following the incident, which saw the road closed off while officers from West Midlands Police searched the area for evidence.

His mother Amanda Harper took to Facebook to leave a message of thanks to everyone who has messaged her about Connor, but also said that she wasn't sure whether he's be able to walk again.

She said: "Thank you to everyone asking how Connor is, it means a lot.

"Just to let everyone know he’s been shot three times in the back with a gun and it’s not known for sure that he’ll be able to walk again but thank you for everyone who have asked about him."

The attack on a quiet street next to a family park is just the latest in a string of violent incidents in recent weeks.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed outside an infant school in Walsall, while two schoolboys suspected of stabbing a 15-year-old boy in Wolverhampton city centre have been released on baill.

The commander of Walsall Police Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby had described officers being forced to fight for their lives while dealing with drunken violence in Walsall, while two teenagers were left with serious stab injuries after an incident in Stourbridge on March 15.

Anyone with information about the Cradley shooting is asked to contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting log 3446 of 8/4.