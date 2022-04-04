Schoolboys suspected of Wolverhampton stabbing released on bail

Pipers Row was cordoned off in the aftermath of the stabbing. Photo: @Central1850

The suspects, both also aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the boy was stabbed near the bus station during rush hour on Friday.

The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital, West Midlands Police said on Monday.

He was seriously hurt in a violent attack in the Pipers Row and Lichfield Street area at around 4.20pm.

The two suspects were detained later on Friday but have since been bailed with conditions in place.

Police officers and paramedics descended on Pipers Row after the attack and the area around the station was cordoned off for several hours as police started their investigation and searched for the knifemen.