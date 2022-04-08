Man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed outside infants school

A woman was attacked near the school on Wednesday morning. Photo: SnapperSK

The woman was attacked near Whitehall Nursery and Infant School shortly before 8am on Wednesday.

Hugh Wedderborn, aged 66, of Newbolt Street, Walsall, has been charged with attempted murder and was due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Meanwhile the 64-year-old woman remains in hospital in a "serious but stable condition", police said.

The road was cordoned off in the aftermath of the stabbing as police started their investigation and forensic specialists scoured the road.