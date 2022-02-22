Notification Settings

Dudley Police release pictures of men in connection with nasty assault in Sedgley

By Adam Smith

Police in Dudley are hunting two men in connection with a nasty assault on a woman and two men in Sedgley.

Do you know these two men?

Dudley Police posted a picture of two men on its Facebook page.

The police posted: "We want to speak to them about an assault in Dean Street, Sedgley, during which a woman was knocked to the ground and two men were punched.

"Thankfully no one was seriously injured but such violence is not acceptable."

The post concluded: "We've been carrying out investigations to identify those involved in the assault at around midnight on Sunday, September 13 and if you know who the two men in the images are please contact us."

You can message us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting investigation number 20/1736060/21, or call 101. To stay 100% anonymous, speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

