Teenager's stabbing a shock for residents

The area was still cordoned off the morning after the attack as police investigated the scene

The latest incident saw a teenager left in a serious condition after being stabbed on Fishley Lane in Bloxwich at around 6.30pm on Thursday, just a day after a man was found stabbed to death in a flat in Digbeth in Birmingham.

Other incidents have included a man being stabbed in the groin during a fight in Bilston on Monday, February 7, a boy suffering stab wounds after an attack on Malthouse Drive in Dudley on January 31 and a girl being attacked in Shenley Fields on February 1.

The incident happened around 6pm on Thursday and left a boy with serious stab injuries

The roads around Fishley Lane were cordoned off by West Midlands Police and were still closed to traffic the morning after the attack.

It has left residents on the surrounding streets in shock, with many saying the area was a quiet one and something like a stabbing just didn't happen.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "This is normally such a quiet area and we don't get a lot of trouble around here, apart from maybe a few cars speeding.

"It's a bit disconcerting to hear about something like this and I hope the boy's ok."

Another resident, who didn't want to be named, said they had seen blue lights flashing through their window, but were still stunned to find out what had happened.

She said: "I was sitting and watching TV when I saw the lights, but didn't think much of it until this morning when I saw the police cordon and found out what had happened.

"We don't get any trouble around here, apart from some kids hanging outside the Costcutter, so I can't believe someone would get stabbed on the streets near me."

The junction of Fishley Lane and Buxton Road was still covered in debris

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Fishley Lane at 6.01pm.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the West Midlands Care Team were sent to the scene. On arrival we discovered a teenage male who had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

"Ambulance staff provided specialist trauma care at the scene before transferring the patient to hospital. On arrival at the hospital, the patient’s condition was described as serious."