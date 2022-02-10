Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police hunt murder suspect after man is found dead in flat

BirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found fatally stabbed in a flat.

Moseley Street in Birmingham. Photo: Google
Moseley Street in Birmingham. Photo: Google

The victim, who was in his 40s, was found in a property in Moseley Street, Birmingham, just before 7pm on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

Another man was seen leaving the building and is described as black, in his 20s, about 5ft 2ins tall and slim.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the man and may have any further information.

Scenes of crime officers are examining the area and police have sealed off the area, with a search of CCTV also ongoing.

Officers are continuing attempts to contact the victim's family to inform them of his death.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News