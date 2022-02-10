Police hunt murder suspect after man is found dead in flat

Moseley Street in Birmingham. Photo: Google

The victim, who was in his 40s, was found in a property in Moseley Street, Birmingham, just before 7pm on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

Another man was seen leaving the building and is described as black, in his 20s, about 5ft 2ins tall and slim.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw the man and may have any further information.

Scenes of crime officers are examining the area and police have sealed off the area, with a search of CCTV also ongoing.