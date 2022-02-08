More than 60 police searches to tackle Walsall violence

The scene at Croft Street, Walsall, after the stabbing

The move follows incidents of serious disorder including a stabbing in the Birchills area and a shooting in Pleck both taking place outside residences.

West Midlands Police said that so far two operations had been carried out under special Section 60 powers covering the Bescot, Palfrey and Caldmore area - bordered by Broadway, Wednesbury Road and Birmingham Road - in a move to tackle the violent crime.

Sergeant Phil Upton said: “We understand that people living in Caldmore and the wider Walsall area have some concerns about incidents that have happened over the past few weeks.

“Two Section 60s have been carried out. Section 60s give us the power to stop and search people we suspect may be involved in violence, for a short period of time.

"Sixty two people were searched during the two we’ve done in Walsall. No arrests were made, but a small amount of drugs were recovered – the person has been referred to an addiction service for help and support.

“The purpose of a section 60 is not only to arrest people, but to provide reassurance and deter crime too.

"As well as that activity we’ve got additional patrols happening in the area, for the most part this involves our local neighbourhood officers with support from traffic officers, the force support unit, dogs and firearms officers."

Walsall South MP Valerie Vaz has called on the government and the force to pump more funding into efforts to tackle violent crime.

A man, aged 38, was set upon and stabbed, in Croft Street, Birchills, on January 24.