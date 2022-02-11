Police close the junction of Stoney Lane and Buxton Road in Bloxwich. Picture by Shaun Fellows/ Shine Pix Ltd

Emergency services rushed to Fishley Lane, in the Bloxwich area of Walsall, at around 6pm on Thursday.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the West Midlands Care Team were all sent to the scene to treat the male.

Ambulance staff provided specialist trauma care at the scene before transferring the teenager to hospital, chiefs confirmed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Fishley Lane at 6.01pm.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the West Midlands Care Team were sent to the scene. On arrival we discovered a teenage male who had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

"Ambulance staff provided specialist trauma care at the scene before transferring the patient to hospital. On arrival at the hospital, the patient’s condition was described as serious."

Fishley Lane remained sealed off down to the junction with Stoney Lane and Buxton Road on Friday morning.