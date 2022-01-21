Wednesbury Road and Old Pleck Road junction, near where the shooting happened

An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old man was twice fired at near homes and businesses, in Wednesbury Road, Pleck, in Walsall, at around 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

The drive-by shooting follows reports of a spate of violent incidents in the area resulting in police officers being granted temporary extra powers to stop and search people believed to be involved in violence - without the need to have reasonable grounds.

In the latest incident a gunman armed with a shotgun fired at another man from a grey Volkswagen Tiguan, near Fastline Travel Ltd, before fleeing the scene near the junction of Wednesbury Road with Darlaston Road and Old Pleck Road.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Nearby residents were left stunned as the drama unfolded and resulting in the main road between Walsall and Darlaston being shut for several hours for the police investigation.

Wednesbury Road resident Misma Khanan, a nursery worker, said: "I was at home when we heard a strange noise outside at about 3pm, but we thought it was a car backfiring. Shortly afterwards my son came home from school all shaken and out of breath and he told us that someone had been shot at.

"That's when we realised something was wrong. We rushed outside, but by that time, it was all over.

"The police came about half an hour later and closed the road.

"We have no idea what it was about.

"At about midnight Wednesday though we heard banging noises out on the road and some people were bumping each others cars. It looked like some sort of dispute."

"As a parent I'm worried about safety now. Nothing like this happens round here. It's rare.

"We've only recently allowed our son to walk to school on his own. But this morning I took him in the car because he was still feeling shaken.

Mrs Khanan, 41, added: "The police have been knocking on everyone's door as part of their inquiries."

Another Pleck resident, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said people had been left "frightened" after a vehicle was seen being driven over a kerb in nearby Hillary Street, a cul-de-sac between Wednesbury Road and Wallows Lane.

A Bescot Road resident added: "I've been living on this same road for 50 years and in this house for 35 years. I think it's getting worse."

West Midlands Police has appealed for witnesses with information to contact officers via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log number 2522 of January 20.

Meanwhile police were given special Section 60 powers covering the Bescot, Palfrey and Caldmore area - bordered by Broadway, Wednesbury Road and Birmingham Road - in a move to tackle violent crime.

The powers were in place from Thursday night until Friday morning.