Attempted murder arrest after drive-by shooting in Walsall

The shooting happened on Wednesbury Road

The suspect was detained on Friday morning after a 32-year-old man was shot on Wednesbury Road on Thursday afternoon. The 34-year-old suspect was arrested in Walsall and remained in custody on Friday evening.

The attack is believed to have been targeted, with police confirming that the shotgun was fired at a business.

It happened near Fastline Travel Ltd which is on Wednesbury Road, just down from the former Brown Lion pub at the junction of Old Pleck Road.

The shooting happened as children were walking home from school and has left nearby residents in the area in fear.

However Detective Sergeant Craig Newey, who is leading the investigation for West Midlands Police, said there was not thought to be any risk to the general public.

He said: “Getting someone into custody is a big step forward, but our investigation is far from over. We’ve still got lots to do as we piece together exactly what happened, and we’re keen to hear from anyone with information.

“I know people who live in the area are really concerned, especially as this happened at the end of the school day, but what we know so far suggests that this was a targeted attack and we don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public.

“Officers will be in the area over the next few days, and you can contact your local neighbourhood team for reassurance should you need it.”

Police have also now said that the shots are thought to have been fired from a Mitsubishi Shogun, not a Volkswagen Tiguan as they initially reported.

The vehicle involved has not yet been recovered.