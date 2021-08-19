Man charged after attempted bank robbery in Stafford

Craig Owen was arrested after a bank was targeted in Market Square, in Stafford, Staffordshire Police have said.

The 49-year-old, of Newport Road, has since been charged with attempted robbery and has appeared before Cannock Magistrates Court.

He has been remanded in custody, as police continue their investigation.

A spokesman for Stafford Borough Police said: "A 49-year-old man has been charged with an attempted robbery in Stafford.

"Craig Owen, of Newport Road, was arrested after a bank was targeted in Market Square on Thursday, August 5.

"He appeared before Cannock Magistrates on Thursday morning and has been remanded in custody. Enquiries are ongoing."