Man charged after attempted bank robbery in Stafford

By Dayna Farrington

A man has been charged with attempted robbery after a Staffordshire bank was targeted.

Craig Owen was arrested after a bank was targeted in Market Square, in Stafford, Staffordshire Police have said.

The 49-year-old, of Newport Road, has since been charged with attempted robbery and has appeared before Cannock Magistrates Court.

He has been remanded in custody, as police continue their investigation.

A spokesman for Stafford Borough Police said: "A 49-year-old man has been charged with an attempted robbery in Stafford.

"Craig Owen, of Newport Road, was arrested after a bank was targeted in Market Square on Thursday, August 5.

"He appeared before Cannock Magistrates on Thursday morning and has been remanded in custody. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information can call Staffordshire Police on 101.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

