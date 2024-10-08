Cameron Homes and Keon Homes make ‘Best Workplaces in Construction’ list in major boost for Tara Group

Cameron Homes and Keon Homes have both made the prestigious rankings, reaffirming the group-wide commitment to its industry-leading ‘Tara Academy’ and how it strives to creates a positive working environment for its 300 plus staff.

The list is created using anonymous feedback from employees and covers flexible working environments and how company culture aligns with trust, pride and camaraderie.

Julie Caudle, People and Performance Director at the Tara Group, commented: “While bricks and mortar tend to be our main tools, people will always remain the heartbeat of what we do and that’s why we invest so much in their development and in creating the right conditions for them to grow and prosper.

“That’s why we are pleased to see Cameron and Keon both feature in the Best Workplaces ranking, scoring highly in pretty much every category. This is even more impressive when you consider that we don’t influence the scores – this is completely in the hands of our team to give their honest feedback of how they feel working for us.”

She continued: “The last twelve months have been very impressive. In addition to the latest list, we have also seen Keon Homes secure the highest placing for a construction company in the UK’s Best Workplaces for Development list and Cameron Homes highly placed in the Best Workplaces for Women.”

Getting more females into construction has been a priority for the Tara Group, with new measures in place to work with all girl schools to help them understand the roles within the sector.

Sutton Grammar School and Newport Girls High School are the first two to take part, in order to help their pupils explore potential courses and qualifications that can be used to pursue a career in the industry.

Working with Instep, the group has also launched its first ever female leadership programme, a programme designed by women from a female perspective.

It combines group workshops, peer learning, personalised coaching and guest speakers to harness strengths and equip rising stars with the essential skills and capability they will need to lead in the future.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK, added his support: “The UK’s Best Workplaces focus on ensuring sufficient opportunities for upskilling and reskilling wherever possible - recognising that employee growth spurs organisational growth.

“We’ve seen the companies in our UK’s Best Workplaces for Construction, Engineering & Property list proactively introducing development-based investment for their greatest asset, their employees. It’s great to see Keon Homes and Cameron Homes leading from the front.”