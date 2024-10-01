Watch: New Lidl store begins to take shape at site of former Walsall pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work is well underway to create the Lidl store where the Horse and Jockey pub once stood on Walsall Road, Walsall Wood.

The Marston's pub was flattened earlier this year to make way for the discount supermarket, which will create around 40 jobs.

Pictures show how work is progressing at the site

Aerial picture show how work to build the shop is progressing, with its structure beginning to take shape.

Diggers and other machinery can also be seen at the former pub site.

The shop is being built on the site of the former Horse and Jockey pub in Walsall Wood

Lidl bought the five-acre site from Marston's for an undisclosed sum, with plans for the shop given the green light last year.

The proposals were approved despite Walsall Council planning officers initially recommending refusal, raising concerns over the loss of mature trees and the negative impact the development would have on the green belt.

The former Horse and Jockey pub pictured in March as work began to tear it down

Lidl representatives however said all trees lost would be replaced and that only a small part of the store would fall within the green belt.

In December, the supermarket chain applied to install a substation to provide electric car charging points for future customers at the site, which was approved in January.

It is currently unclear when the supermarket will open its doors to customers.

Just six miles away, construction is also underway for a new Lidl store at the former Tamebridge Garage Ltd on Walsall Road, on the Walsall/Sandwell border.