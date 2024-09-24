Watch: Vehicles devastated by fire on yard of Wolverhampton dealership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A total of three transit-sized vans and one loader lorry were involved in the blaze at the Iveco Guest Truck and Van site on Sunday afternoon.

Crews from West Midlands Fire Service rushed to tackle the flames at the dealership off Steel Drive at 2.25pm.

Multiple vehicles were damaged in the blaze

Service manager Lee Hayward said staff were alerted to the blaze by the fire service who were called by a member of the public.

The 48-year-old said: "We are glad no one was hurt, it could have been a lot worse. You hear of things but don't expect to it happen so close to home.

Pictures show damage to two vans on the yard of the dealership

"There was a member of the public who called it through to the fire brigade who called us. [Fire crews] were very quick."

Mr Hayward added that he had "not got a clue" what caused the fire, which investigators ruled was not started deliberately.

The damage left behind on the yard of the dealership

He said: "You always associate fire with the heat or hot weather. The fire service reacted quickly do it and they will do their investigations and we will see where it goes from there."

The fire happened at Iveco Guest and Truck dealership

Pictures taken at the yard of the dealership show the extent of the damage left behind, with several vehicles torched by the flames.

The site was open as normal on Monday morning.