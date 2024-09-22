Express & Star
Fire crews tackle blaze on industrial street in Wolverhampton

Firefighters have been called to a blaze on an industrial road in Wolverhampton.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Last updated

A total of four fire crews rushed to tackle the flames on Steel Drive on Sunday afternoon.

The fire has broke out on Steel Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Steel Drive, located off Fordhouses Road, is home to a number of businesses.

In a statement to X, formerly Twitter, at 3.25pm, West Midlands Fire Service urged people to keep clear of the area.

It said: "We currently have 4 crews dealing with an incident on Steel Drive, Wolverhampton. Please avoid the area."

Fire crews remained in attendance at the scene as of around 4pm.

