Fire crews tackle blaze on industrial street in Wolverhampton
Firefighters have been called to a blaze on an industrial road in Wolverhampton.
A total of four fire crews rushed to tackle the flames on Steel Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Steel Drive, located off Fordhouses Road, is home to a number of businesses.
In a statement to X, formerly Twitter, at 3.25pm, West Midlands Fire Service urged people to keep clear of the area.
It said: "We currently have 4 crews dealing with an incident on Steel Drive, Wolverhampton. Please avoid the area."
Fire crews remained in attendance at the scene as of around 4pm.