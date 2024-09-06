Ladder for the Black Country: A journey into barbering

After leaving college with a level 2 and 3 in hairdressing, Jasmine had found it difficult to get a foothold in the industry and kickstart her career.

Job after job required experience. Despondent and deflated, at the start of the year, Jasmine found herself on Universal Credit and feeling frustrated.

It was at this point that she contacted Crackerjack Training in Birmingham.

Crackerjack Training are a training provider which helps secure people apprenticeships in childcare, barbering and hairdressing.

After talking with their Engagement Team, Jasmine was advised that seeking a barbering apprenticeship in a unisex salon would be her best course of action.

Crackerjack contacted Identity Salon in Oldbury, a short distance from Jasmine’s home.

The owner of Identity invited Jasmine for interview and to work a trial shift.

It was a roaring success and the salon team immediately warmed to Jasmine, as did their loyal customers of 20 years.

Jasmine was offered a full-time barbering apprenticeship in February and six months into her apprenticeship Jasmine feels a renewed sense of purpose.

She said: "Every day I go to work with a smile on my face. It’s my dream job.

"If I were to give advice to someone who’s thinking about an apprenticeship – go for it! Change can be scary but you will never know your full potential unless you try”.