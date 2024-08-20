Express & Star
Building society named a best workplace for women

The 2024 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women has recognised Dudley Building Society n the medium category among the 330 ranked organisations.

By John Corser
Published
James Paterson

The list is made up of employers whose people have told Great Place To Work UK they work for a place that is inclusive and equitable for all. The 330 companies on the list are committed to ensuring a reasonable balance of women and men across the organisation; removing barriers to women’s career advancement; and creating workplaces where all employees, regardless of gender, can flourish.

Dudley Building Society offers enhanced maternity pay for women and has made a lot of effort to increase awareness and offer support for their employees affected by menopause.

Chief executive James Patterson said: “We are extremely proud to achieve this recognition, coming fast off the heels of a great set of annual results, being recognised as a Great Place to Work for the first time, achieving small lender of the year at the L&G Awards, and becoming the first regional building society to be BCorp accredited.

"It is a strong endorsement of our inclusive culture and fantastic people who make Dudley a great place to work.

"We have some incredible females who are all making a significant contribution to the success of the Dudley, in our board, executive and across all of our teams. This award is a recognition for them in all they do in making a difference to our customers, intermediaries, and our community.”

Vicky Male, communication and engagement manager at the Dudley Building Society, said: “We’re proud to be ranked as a best workplace for women as we work hard to ensure we engage with our employees, both men and women, communicating regularly, recognising and rewarding staff and have a big focus on equality and inclusion for all."

