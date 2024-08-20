Building society named a best workplace for women

The list is made up of employers whose people have told Great Place To Work UK they work for a place that is inclusive and equitable for all. The 330 companies on the list are committed to ensuring a reasonable balance of women and men across the organisation; removing barriers to women’s career advancement; and creating workplaces where all employees, regardless of gender, can flourish.

Dudley Building Society offers enhanced maternity pay for women and has made a lot of effort to increase awareness and offer support for their employees affected by menopause.

Chief executive James Patterson said: “We are extremely proud to achieve this recognition, coming fast off the heels of a great set of annual results, being recognised as a Great Place to Work for the first time, achieving small lender of the year at the L&G Awards, and becoming the first regional building society to be BCorp accredited.

"It is a strong endorsement of our inclusive culture and fantastic people who make Dudley a great place to work.

"We have some incredible females who are all making a significant contribution to the success of the Dudley, in our board, executive and across all of our teams. This award is a recognition for them in all they do in making a difference to our customers, intermediaries, and our community.”

Vicky Male, communication and engagement manager at the Dudley Building Society, said: “We’re proud to be ranked as a best workplace for women as we work hard to ensure we engage with our employees, both men and women, communicating regularly, recognising and rewarding staff and have a big focus on equality and inclusion for all."