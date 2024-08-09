What Cannock parcel centre looks like three months on from devastating blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It is three months to the day that a blaze tore through Super Smart Service in Cley Road, Norton Canes, on May 9.

Alarm bells were raised when people spotted flames coming from the building at about 6.15am, prompting action from fire crews.

Fresh drone pictures show what the site looks like now

All nearby businesses were evacuated and residents were told to close their windows, as huge plumes of smoke erupted from the fire.

The smoke could be spotted for miles, with sightings in Lichfield, Wolverhampton and beyond.

Time appears to have stood still at the site since the devastating blaze, which looks today as it did in the aftermath of the fire.

The fire broke out at Super Smart Service on May 9

The roof of the building appears to have been scorched and has caved in and the delivery trucks which could once be spotted at the site seem to have been removed.

Though three months have passed, many questions about the devastating blaze are yet to be answered, including what happened to the parcels that lay inside.

It took fire crews more than 24 hours to tackle the flames when the fire broke out in May

Super Smart Service used the large warehouse on the Kingswood Lakeside Employment Park as its main office.

The firm, a 'distribution solutions group', works with delivery company giants including Evri, Yodel, Royal Mail, dpd, and UPS, along with household brands like eBay and Amazon.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles after the fire broke out in May

In a Staffordshire Police statement on May 22, the force said the cause of the blaze was still yet to be determined by fire investigators.

The statement added that "no suspicious circumstances had been found" and demolition at the site had been planned, but it was "still not safe" to go inside".