More success as FBC Manby Bowdler retains top tier rankings

The firm’s expert team covering the city and Black Country has retained its Band 1 ranking for private wealth law – the highest possible – in the latest international Chambers High Net Worth Guide.

The firm’s team covering Shrewsbury and the surrounding area has also retained its Band 1 ranking and several of the firm’s lawyers are also placed in the top tier in the new guide.

The annual guide highlights the leading law firms and lawyers of choice for individuals and families, focusing on the global private wealth market.

In Wolverhampton, Kim Carr, lead partner in the Wills, probate and lifetime planning department is recognised for the first time in the guide with a Band 1 ranking, whilst Christina Polychronakis, a partner in the same team, retains her Band 1 status.

Christina is described as ‘very capable and knowledgeable’ and ‘committed to providing a positive client experience’. The firm itself is praised for its ‘wide knowledge and expertise’ and ‘approachable, skilled team members’.

Michelle Monnes-Thomas, who heads up the community care team, also retains her ‘up and coming’ ranking in the latest guide.

In Shropshire, as well as the Shrewsbury office leading the way, lawyers Graham Fuller and Samantha Roberts are also singled out for praise.

Graham, a partner in the firm who heads the wills, probate and lifetime planning team in Shropshire, received a Band 1 ranking for his expertise in private wealth law.

Samantha, an associate who deals with a wide range of private client matters, is highlighted as an associate to watch for the quality of her work.

The publication is one of the most comprehensive independently-researched handbooks, used by family offices and professional advisers across the world looking for legal experts in a specific field.

Managing partner Neil Lloyd said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success we have achieved in the latest Chambers guide. We pride ourselves on the high quality of our work and the expertise of our teams, and to have that independently validated is hugely satisfying.

“To first earn, and then retain the highest ranking from Chambers is a real accolade and something of which everyone involved should be extremely proud.

“I am particularly pleased to see Kim Carr recognised in this year’s guide. She is an outstanding lawyer who leads by example and never wavers in her determination to achieve the best for all her clients and the firm as a whole.

“These rankings demonstrate our ongoing commitment to ensuring that everyone who comes to us is able to protect their assets and make the most of their money, whether that is through a will, a lasting power of attorney or through financial planning.”