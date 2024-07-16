Evans starts work on £26m scheme at Fradley Park

Phase one of Fradley Link will deliver around 280,000 sq ft of high quality accommodation at Fradley Park, a prime distribution location off the A38, north of Lichfield.

It will comprise two new environmentally sustainable warehouse units of 78,500 sq ft and 204,500 sq ft respectively, which have been designed to suit a range of occupier types.

New units will target BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A, and will feature EV charging facilities, solar panel-ready roofing, symphonic drainage and cycle storage.

GMI Construction has been appointed main contractor for the £26 million development. Construction has started this month and units are expected to be available for occupation from the second quarter of 2025.

Agents acting on the scheme are Avison Young and JLL.

Phase two at Fradley Link will deliver up to 100,000 sq ft of new accommodation subject to detailed planning consent.

Richard Bean, portfolio director at Evans Property Group, said: “Evans Property Group are thrilled to announce we are speculatively developing phase one at Fradley Link, a new sustainable industrial and logistics development at Fradley Park, Lichfield. Phase one will offer up high quality, sustainable logistics accommodation fronting the A38, with easy access to the M6 toll and M42 motorway network.”

David Willmer, principal industrial, sales and leasing at Avison Young, said: “We are delighted to be working with Evans Property Group on this major new speculative warehouse/manufacturing development. Prominently situated at the entrance to this well established park, we anticipate strong interest from both regional and national occupiers recognising the strategic location and class leading specification of the units.”

Richard James-Moore, director at JLL, said: “Fradley Park’s setting in the heart of the country makes it an obvious choice for businesses that need to utilise the Midlands’ transport links to provide their services nationally. Add to the mix the fact that Fradley Link will be developed to the highest standards and boast fit-for-the-future sustainability credentials along with market leading power supply, we would expect strong demand from both logistics and manufacturing operators alike.”

Fradley Park is a prime distribution park comprising over 300 acres of first-class space for distribution, warehousing and manufacturing, with established local occupiers including DHL, Screwfix, Tesco and Yodel.