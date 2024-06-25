Central Co-op shares profits

From June 25 eligible members of the Lichfield-headquartered society have the opportunity to receive a dividend based on their shopping activity.

This year, Central Co-op is sharing more than £440,000 with over 170,000 Members who have earned points between August 13, 2023 and January 27 this year.

This share of the profits lands during Co-op Fortnight, a time when co-operatives and organisations across the UK unite to celebrate and promote the co-operative movement.

Sarah Dickins, chief member, customer an people officer at Central Co-op, said: “One of the great benefits of being a co-operative is that we share our profits with our members, colleagues and communities.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer members meaningful ways to save money, with over 180 member prices in store as well as member offers on meal deals and easy options – whether it’s food to grab and go, or picking up dinner for later.

“As a co-operative, our members are our owners and they help shape the future of our society – it’s a real point of difference on how we do business. We actively encourage our members to give feedback on how we do things at Central Co-op, making sure we serve our communities in a way that will truly make a difference. This democratic structure is at the heart of what makes co-operatives a distinct and powerful way to do business.”

Co-op Fortnight runs to July 7.