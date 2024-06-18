Science firm boosts productivity with support from HSBC UK

The state-of-the-art equipment includes spectrometers, X-ray machines, ultra-high temperature and multi-atmosphere furnaces, and Ceramic 3-D printers. This will accelerate Lucideon’s ability to test and develop materials for specialist applications, such as in aerospace or Net Zero technologies.

The new equipment will be used to fit-out the recently opened AMRICC centre in Stone, which Lucideon hosts and manages on behalf of AMRICC’s members. The site is the first laboratory in the country to house all the tools needed to replicate an advanced ceramics production process from start to finish at pilot scale, allowing businesses to trial new materials without pausing production in-house.

Additionally, Lucideon, of Stone Business Park, Brooms Road, will use the funding to purchase replacements for its existing equipment and grow its assets as the company expands and takes on more customers.

Tony Kinsella, chief executive at Lucideon, said: “The new equipment acquired using this funding will have a transformative impact, boosting our capabilities and productivity so we can work with more clients on bigger projects. We are committed to investing into Staffordshire, and have invested nearly £4 million locally. This new equipment is not just a boost for our company, but also marks a significant step forward in strengthening the UK’s scientific offering.”

Darren Done, relationship director at HSBC Equipment Finance, added: “The Midlands has always been a hub for innovation. With its rich history in ceramics, this deal, once again, puts Staffordshire at the forefront of the industry with this cutting-edge test centre.”

Lucideon offers materials science consultancy to businesses in the UK, United States, and around the globe, with three facilities across the US. Clients include Rolls-Royce, GE, and SpaceX.