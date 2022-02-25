Popular restaurant gets extension go-ahead

Penn Tandoori on Penn Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Penn Tandoori on Penn Road, a mile outside the city centre, has been granted planning permission to extend its first floor at the rear, and also to demolish half of the present store building – also at the back of the property – and replace it with a new two-storey storage unit.

The current premises consists of the restaurant – which occupies all of the ground floor – with living accommodation on the first and second floors facing the street.

In a report to planners submitted alongside the proposals, Stourbridge-based architect Stephen Symonds said: “This application is a re-submission of a scheme which originally received planning approval in 2016 but was not implemented within the statutory three-year time frame.

“The property has been operating as a restaurant for many years now, and was subject to a previous application being made in May 2005 for a single-storey rear extension to the restaurant and kitchen areas.

“This application also included plans for a new glazed entrance lobby at the front. The proposals were approved in November 2005 and the works subsequently completed.

“The restaurant is in a major residential suburb of Wolverhampton and occupies a central position within a parade of local shops serving the neighbourhood.

“Penn Road is a busy main traffic route in and out of Wolverhampton city centre, which means the restaurant attracts custom from a wide area,” added the report.

“The extended first floor space is to be turned into two one-bedroom self-contained facilities tor restaurant staff to use, with a further one-bedroom and studio flat on the existing upper floors.

“In respect of vehicle access to the restaurant, customer parking is available at the front, which also includes two disabled spaces. A shared communal car park at the back of the property is also available.

“As the restaurant does not trade during normal 9am-5pm business hours, customer traffic would have little to no impact on general parking provisions throughout the day,” said the report.