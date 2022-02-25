Notification Settings

Popular restaurant gets extension go-ahead

By Joe Sweeney

A popular Indian restaurant in a Wolverhampton suburb has been give the go-ahead for a new extension, including additional accommodation for staff use.

Penn Tandoori on Penn Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
Penn Tandoori on Penn Road, a mile outside the city centre, has been granted planning permission to extend its first floor at the rear, and also to demolish half of the present store building – also at the back of the property – and replace it with a new two-storey storage unit.

The current premises consists of the restaurant – which occupies all of the ground floor – with living accommodation on the first and second floors facing the street.

In a report to planners submitted alongside the proposals, Stourbridge-based architect Stephen Symonds said: “This application is a re-submission of a scheme which originally received planning approval in 2016 but was not implemented within the statutory three-year time frame.

“The property has been operating as a restaurant for many years now, and was subject to a previous application being made in May 2005 for a single-storey rear extension to the restaurant and kitchen areas.

“This application also included plans for a new glazed entrance lobby at the front. The proposals were approved in November 2005 and the works subsequently completed.

“The restaurant is in a major residential suburb of Wolverhampton and occupies a central position within a parade of local shops serving the neighbourhood.

“Penn Road is a busy main traffic route in and out of Wolverhampton city centre, which means the restaurant attracts custom from a wide area,” added the report.

“The extended first floor space is to be turned into two one-bedroom self-contained facilities tor restaurant staff to use, with a further one-bedroom and  studio flat on the existing upper floors.

“In respect of vehicle access to the restaurant, customer parking is available at the front, which also includes two disabled spaces. A shared communal car park at the back of the property is also available.

“As the restaurant does not trade during normal 9am-5pm business hours, customer traffic would have little to no impact on general parking provisions throughout the day,” said the report.

The establishment, which was first opened by owner Mr Jay Uddin in 1990, opens for business in the evenings seven days a week.

Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

