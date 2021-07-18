Supermarkets are still going to have some Covid-secure measures in place after July 19

The rules on face masks will be different in the individual UK nations from Monday.

From July 19 it will no longer be a legal requirement for people in England to wear face coverings, with the Government encouraging the public to use their common sense. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "we expect and recommend" people to continue wearing them in "crowded and enclosed spaces".

Those enclosed spaces include supermarkets, leading to the major retailers issuing guidance for shoppers and staff once face coverings, along with other rules social distancing are no longer mandatory in England.

Face masks remain compulsory in Wales, meaning anyone going to a shop west of the border will still need to put one on before entering.

Here's a round-up of the supermarkets' rules from Monday.

Tesco

Tesco is asking customers and staff to remain cautious, so will continue to ask both to wear face coverings in stores.

The 'one-in, one-out' system will remain to limit the number of people in stores at any one time, meaning the traffic light system at the entrance to Tesco Extra and the busiest Express branches, telling customers when they can safely enter, will stay in place.

Signs encouraging people to keep a safe distance from one another will also remain, as will separate entrances and exits, hand sanitiser stations in stores, cleaning products for customers to wipe their trolleys or baskets and protective screens at checkouts.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have focused on ensuring everyone can get the food they need in a safe environment. Having listened to our customers and colleagues, we will continue to have safety measures in place in our stores; these include limiting the number of people in store at any time, protective screens at every checkout, hand sanitiser stations and regular cleaning.

"We’re asking our customers and colleagues to be on the safe side, and so from 19 July we’ll be encouraging our colleagues to wear face coverings whilst they work and encouraging our customers to do the same when they shop with us.”

Sainsbury's

A number of measures will remain in place in Sainsbury's stores after July 19.

Signs and tannoy messages be used to encourage customers to continue wearing face coverings if possible. The company has said staff will be encouraged to wear coverings unless behind a screen, and leadership teams will wear one when visiting stores.

Sainsbury's wants customers to continue to wear masks

In a statement Sainsbury's said: "While wearing a face covering will become a personal choice, the decision to ask everyone in stores to continue to wear a face covering if they can reflects feedback from customers and colleagues where the majority of people surveyed want to keep the policy in place."

Screens between self-service checkouts and dividing checkout queues will gradually be removed from stores in England, but will remain between staff and customers at checkouts.

Hand sanitiser stations will remain in all stores, and Sainsbury’s will continue with thorough cleaning of trollies and baskets, as well as deep cleaning overnight.

Asda

Asda is asking customers to follow the Government guidance on face coverings from July 19 using signs and announcements in stores.

Free face coverings will also be available at the front of branches for customers who wish to wear one, along with cleaning stations for trolleys and baskets. Hand sanitiser will also be available throughout stores, while perspex screens and checkouts will also remain.

Morrisons

Customers in England will encourage customers and staff to follow the Government guidance to wear face coverings in crowded areas, as well as maintaining social distancing and use their own judgement. Free face coverings will also be offered to anyone who may have forgotten theirs.

Protective screens and sanitising stations will also remain.

In Wales the wearing of face coverings remains mandatory, while the two-metre rule will still apply. All customers and staff will be advised to follow this guidance in our stores.

Aldi

Like other supermarket chains, Aldi will continue encouraging customers and staff to wear face coverings in its English stores.

A spokesman said: "Other measures like hand sanitiser and screens will also stay in place. Face masks are still required for customers and colleagues in our Welsh and Scottish stores, in line with the latest guidance.”

Lidl

Signs will be in place in Lidl stores remaining people the Government recommends wearing face coverings in crowded or indoor spaces. Perspex screens at checkouts and hand sanitising stations will remain in place across stores for the time being.

Face coverings remain mandatory in Welsh stores.

M&S