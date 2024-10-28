Road closed and buses diverted following crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The A41 Wellington Road, Bilston, has been closed in both directions following collision at around 8am on Monday morning.

The National Express West Midlands service 79 has been forced to divert in both ways due to the collision, with the route now following Wolverhampton Street, Coseley Road, Black Country Route, Hall Street and Oxford Street.

On X, the bus group said: "Wellington Road, Bilston is currently closed.

"79 is diverted in both directions via Wolverhampton Street, Coseley Road, Black Country Route, Hall Street and Oxford Street. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Roads watchdog West Midlands Roads also alerted of the incident, saying the incident is around The Cresent, Bilston.

On X, the group said: " A41 Wellington Road around The Crescent #Bilston

"Road blocked. Collision."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.