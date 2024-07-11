Popular Wolverhampton venue sells out of its Euro 2024 final tickets in less than two minutes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Hangar Warehouse will be packed out this coming Sunday, as locals eagerly await what could be the England National Team's first European Trophy lift.

But tickets to watch the event at the venue were snapped up in no time at all.

Posting on Facebook, the firm said: "Hangar Warehouse sold out in 90 seconds last night for the Euro 2024 final!"

The Hangar, Wolverhampton.

It said that its tickets for the event sold out in 90 seconds

Luckily, it confirmed that for those that missed out on the tickets will be able to cop some at its sister venue, Astoria Warehouse, also in Wolverhampton.

The firm said: "Fear not, you can buy tickets to watch England vs Spain at our sister venue, Astoria Warehouse, which is in Wolverhampton City Centre. WV1 4LD.

"Tickets are 50 per cent sold out for this too and there is a huge waiting list, so get them now because once sold out there will be no more added!"

It went on to say that tickets will be clearly labelled and warned punters to make sure they attend the right venue.

It said: "Your ticket name is displayed very clearly as 'Astoria Venue' - Not 'Hangar' on all email and app tickets.

"Please ensure you turn up to the correct venue. If your tickets clearly says 'Astoria Venue - Not Hangar' you must not arrive at Hangar as entry will not be permitted."

To get tickets, click here.