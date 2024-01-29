Library to close for improvements

Hagley Library, on Worcester Road, is set to close to customers on Monday, February 19, to make way for essential building works that are due to take place in the building.

The improvement works will see improvements made to the toilet facilities, making them more accessible for all customers who attend the library for long periods of time.

The works will make it easier for those who attend activities in the building, and for those who attend the sessions for Bounce and Rhyme, Active Tots, Readers Group and Knit and Natter.

Talking about the upgrades, Councillor Marcus Hart, cabinet member for communities at Worcestershire County Council, said: "We’re really pleased to be working alongside Hagley Parish Council to improve the facilities for our customers at Hagley Library.

"Ensuring our customers have access to appropriate facilities is a key part of our library experience, and will also hopefully encourage more customers to join groups and make the most of their local library space."

During the closure, customers will get an extended loan period for returning books.

Books can still be returned in the letterbox outside of the building, alternatively, books can be returned to any Worcestershire Library.